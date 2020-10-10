Home Technology PocketBook Color review: best screen yet for color E Ink and has...

PocketBook Color review: best screen yet for color E Ink and has good battery life, but is too small for color content and doesn't look good with monochrome (Sam Byford/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Sam Byford / The Verge:

PocketBook Color review: best screen yet for color E Ink and has good battery life, but is too small for color content and doesn’t look good with monochrome  —  E Ink Kaleido is the best screen tech yet for color e-readers,nbsp; —  I’ve been looking at color e-reader prototypes as long as I’ve been a tech journalist.

RELATED ARTICLES

©