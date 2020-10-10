PocketBook Color review: best screen yet for color E Ink and has good battery life, but is too small for color content and doesn't look good with monochrome (Sam Byford/The Verge)

Sam Byford / The Verge:
PocketBook Color review: best screen yet for color E Ink and has good battery life, but is too small for color content and doesn’t look good with monochrome — E Ink Kaleido is the best screen tech yet for color e-readers,nbsp; — I’ve been looking at color e-reader prototypes as long as I’ve been a tech journalist.
Sam Byford / The Verge: