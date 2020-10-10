PM Modi’s biopic to be the first film to hit the big screen when theatres reopen

PM Narendra Modi is not only the most influential man in the country, but has a global influence in world politics. His biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role released last year and garnered mix reviews from the audience.

Announcing a re-release today, the makers of the film have decided to make it the first release once the theatres re-open on October 15, post the six months lockdown in the country. The also released the official poster of the film with the new release date.

With less than a week to the re-opening of movie theatres, several rules and regulations have been applied to maintain safety for the audiences. Only 50 percent of the capacity can be occupied at one time and only sealed food will be allowed inside the theatres.

In other news, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli will also be releasing with PM Modi’s biopic on the same day.