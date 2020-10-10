PM Boris Johnson searching for a chief of staff

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street

() – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a chief of staff and has reached out to Theresa May, his predecessor, on whether she wants to take charge of the COP26 climate change summit that Britain is hosting next year, The Sunday Times reported, citing senior party sources.

Johnson reached out to former Conservative Party chairman Andrew Feldman to taken on the chief of staff role, but Feldman turned him down, the newspaper reported https://

The step to look for a new chief of staff may be seen as reducing the role of Johnson’s aide Dominic Cummings, the architect of the 2016 Brexit “Leave” campaign, who earlier this year came under scrutiny for travelling out of London when the city was in lockdown.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR