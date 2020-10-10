Payments firm Rocketfuel Blockchain sues co-founder over expired patents By Cointelegraph

Payments firm Rocketfuel Blockchain sues co-founder over expired patents
Blockchain payments company Rocketfuel Blockchain is suing its co-founder for allegedly misrepresenting patent applications and defrauding the firm.
In a complaint filed with the Central District Court of California, Rocketfuel claimed its co-founder and former treasurer Joseph Page hid the fact that patents he transferred to the company had expired. The company is seeking damages of at least $5.1 million.
