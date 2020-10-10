Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Michael Jennings’ shock ban has forced the Eels to undergo another reshuffle to their already undermanned backline for their elimination final against South Sydney tonight.

Jennings’ withdrawal is set to give young winger Haze Dunster his NRL debut after the NRL granted the Eels an exemption to recall Dunster back into the squad to replace Jennings who has been provisionally banned after testing positive to a banned substance.

The Wentworthville Magpies junior is expected to play on the right wing outside of Waqa Blake, in place of Blake Ferguson, while Brad Takairangi, who trained in the centres during the week, will likely slot in at left centre to replace Jennings.

The banned star’s brother George Jennings comes onto the left wing to replace Maika Sivo.