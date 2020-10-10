Paris Hilton leads protest to close ‘abusive’ school

Hilton organised a protest in a park near Provo Canyon School, along with several hundreds of others who share stories of abuse they say they suffered there or at similar schools for troubled youth. She is calling for the closure of the school.

Hilton, a socialite who became a reality TV star, and many others wore black T-shirts with red letters on the back that said, “survivor” and on the front read, “breaking code silence,” a reference to Hilton’s new campaign to compel others to shed light on what she believes is a corrupt industry that manipulates parents and traumatises youth. It was Hilton’s first back to the area since she was there as a teen, when she says she was verbally, emotionally and physically abused in what she described as “torture.”

Paris Hilton is protesting to close down a school where she said she was abused and mistreated. (AP)

Since a documentary titled “This is Paris” was released on YouTube last month, other celebrities have also spoken out about their experiences at that school or others like it, including Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson and tattoo artist Kat Von D.

“It’s something so traumatic that you don’t even want to think it’s real,” Hilton said in a speech to the crowd. “It’s something I blocked from my memory for forever.”

The institution is now under new ownership and the administration has said it can’t comment on anything that came before, including Hilton’s there. Owners of the school declined comment Friday, pointing to a statement on the school website that said the previous owners sold the school in 2000. The school aims to help youth who have struggled in typical home and school environments, some of whom are dealing with drug addiction or acting out violently, according to the website.

Paris Hilton outside a boarding school where she alleges she was abused physically and mentally by staff when she was a teenager. (AP)

“We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioural and psychiatric needs,” the statement read.

In the documentary, Hilton says she got into the nightlife scene in New York as a teenager and would sneak out and go to clubs while her family lived at the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Her exasperated parents sent her away to various programs to straighten out. When she was 17, Hilton was finally sent to what she describes as “the worst of the worst”: Provo Canyon School in Utah.

Paris Hilton speaks before leading a protest in Utah. (AP)

She stayed at Provo for 11 months and says while there, she was abused mentally and physically, claiming staff would beat her, force her to take unknown pills, watch her shower and send her to solitary confinement without clothes as punishment.

The 39-year-old says the treatment was so “traumatising” that she suffered nightmares and insomnia for years.

Paris Hilton in the documentary. (YouTube)

Hilton and others at the protest vowed to push forward until all schools that mistreat youth are shut down. After she and others spoke at the park, she led the group in a protest walk until they arrives at the front gates of the school, where she stopped to pose in front of a school sign holding her own poster that said, “Shut down Provo.”