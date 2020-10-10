Palmer Luckey's Anduril is building software to connect multiple military systems from ground radar to fighter jets with AI, enabling officers to act quickly (Tom Simonite/Wired)

Tom Simonite / Wired:

Palmer Luckey’s Anduril is building software to connect multiple military systems from ground radar to fighter jets with AI, enabling officers to act quickly  —  The company, launched by Oculus cofounder Palmer Luckey, is building software to connect multiple Air Force systems,mdash;allowing officers to act more quickly.

