Palestinian president meets World Jewish Congress head By

RAMALLAH, West Bank () – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said in a Twitter posting.

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh gave no further details.

Lauder, a U.S. businessman, attended the Sept. 15 White House signing ceremony of an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to forge formal ties.

He told Saudi newspaper Arab News on Sept. 16 that he hoped the accord would bring the Palestinians back to peace talks with Israel, which collapsed in 2014.

The Palestinians have cut off diplomatic ties with the Trump administration, which they have long accused of pro-Israel bias, and spurned the Gulf states’ diplomatic moves toward Israel.

A Palestinian official told on condition of anonymity that Lauder was not carrying a message from the White House.