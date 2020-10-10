Origin: Why Bradd Fittler fancies Penrith’s Moses Leota

Blues coach Brad Fittler has heaped praise on Panthers bench player Moses Leota, with the prop in line to earn a shock call-up to the Origin arena.

Leota, 25, has been a standout for the Panthers who find themselves just one game away from an NRL grand final appearance.

With Fittler leaving out Cronulla’s Wade Graham and Newcastle’s David Klemmer, who both played a part in last year’s winning series, Leota has been tipped to earn a shock call-up to the 27-man squad.

Fittler revealed on Wide World World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth that Leota, along with Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Junior Paulo and Tevita Tatola, all firm as strong candidates for selection when the Origin series kicks off in November.

Moses Leota (Getty)

“You look at the front-rowers at the moment in the competition – you’ve got the two Parramatta boys, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo,” Fittler said.

“South Sydney have Tevita Tatola and then [Panthers have] Moses Leota.

“He (Leota) just absolutely charges, and he’s used to being a bench player.”

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns added: “When you go to the interchange you need impact.”

“You need someone who’s going to hopefully change the speed of the game.

“He just charges.”

Fittler said Leota reminded him of David Gillespie, who played 15 games for the Blues and regularly earned selection coming off the bench for New South Wales when former coach Phil Gould was in charge.

“I remember David Gillespie used to get picked off the bench,” Fittler added.

“He used to come off the bench sometimes for Manly. He was the first pick by Gus all the time because he knew he would get impact.

“He knew how to handle being on the bench and was great around the team.

“Sometimes being an impact player doesn’t always hurt.”

The Blues coach revealed he’s been left impressed with the “depth” on offer as Leota’s Penrith teammate Liam Martin and Eels lock Nathan Brown each find themselves in the selection frame.

“A few things that stand out. Obviously, the depth is really good,” he said.

“One thing I really like is there are a lot of hungry players and there are a lot of players that you look at every week and go, ‘Wow!’

“Players bursting with energy and tearing into teams.

“You think of Moses Leota, Liam Martin and Nathan Brown – all these sorts of names you toss-up, you’re just thinking, ‘I would love to coach them’.

“What they do in a team, and you just know what they would be like around training. That’s inspiring being around those blokes.”