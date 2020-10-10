OneCoin movie starring Kate Winslet coming soon By Cointelegraph

OneCoin movie starring Kate Winslet coming soon
Even as the OneCoin Ponzi scheme makes its way through the courts, a movie about it is now in development with a Titanic lead star.
As reported by Deadline, Kate Winslet has signed on to star and produce Fake!, a movie based on an unpublished book by Jen McAdam and Douglas Thompson. McAdam, a victim of the OneCoin scheme, will be a producer on the film.
