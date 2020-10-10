NSW records three new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19

NSW has reported three new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19.
One recently reported case has been excluded after further investigations, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 4088.
Meanwhile, a health alert remains in place for commuters on a number of train trips on Sydney’s west and north-west.
People who travelled from Eastwood to Parramatta on October 6 and 7 are being told to watch for symptoms and get tested.
Alerts have also been issued for a number of venues in Sydney’s west and south-west, including a cafe in Camden and Narellan’s town centre.
NSW recorded three new cases yesterday – two of which were locally acquired.
Yesterday it was also revealed that a nurse at one of the city’s busiest hospitals tested positive for coronavirus after having worked a shift whilst infectious.
The casual nurse worked a single shift at St Vincent’s Hospital on Wednesday and treated a single patient with specialised care.
The nurse also had limited contact with a small number of colleagues.