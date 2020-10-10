NSW records three new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19

NSW has reported three new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19.

Two cases in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine were also diagnosed in the hours to 8pm yesterday, bringing to state’s total new coronavirus cases to five.

One recently reported case has been excluded after further investigations, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 4088.

Meanwhile, a health alert remains in place for commuters on a number of train trips on Sydney’s west and north-west.

People who travelled from Eastwood to Parramatta on October 6 and 7 are being told to watch for symptoms and get tested.

Alerts have also been issued for a number of venues in Sydney’s west and south-west, including a cafe in Camden and Narellan’s town centre.

NSW recorded three new cases yesterday – two of which were locally acquired.

Yesterday it was also revealed that a nurse at one of the city’s busiest hospitals tested positive for coronavirus after having worked a shift whilst infectious.

The casual nurse worked a single shift at St Vincent’s Hospital on Wednesday and treated a single patient with specialised care.