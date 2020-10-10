North Korea parades new ‘monster missile’ capable of hitting targets in the USA

North Korea unveiled a previously unseen ‘monster’ missile capable of hitting targets in the USA at a massive military parade on Saturday.

Photos showed an 11-axle transporter lugging the behemoth intercontinental ballistic missile as leader Kim Jong Un showcased his nation’s long-range weapons for the first in two years.

Analysts said the weapon would be one of the largest road-mobile ICBMs in the world if it becomes operational.

Melissa Hanham, deputy director of the Open Nuclear Network, said: “This missile is a monster.”

Also on parade was the Hwasong-15, which is the longest-range missile ever tested by North Korea, and what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

Ahead of the parade, which was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party, officials in South Korea and the United States said Kim could use the event to unveil a new “strategic weapon” as promised earlier this year.







A senior US administration official called the display of the ICBM “disappointing” and called on the government to negotiate to achieve a complete denuclearisation.

The parade featured North Korea’s ballistic missiles for the first since Kim began meeting with international leaders, including US President Donald Trump, in 2018.

Kim vowed the country’s military power would not be used preemptively but said: “We will continue to build our national defence power and self-defensive war deterrence.”

He made no direct mention of the United States or the now-stalled denuclearisation talks.







Kim blamed international sanctions, typhoons, and the coronavirus for preventing him from delivering on promises of economic progress.

He added: “I am ashamed that I have never been able to repay you properly for your enormous trust.

“My efforts and devotion were not sufficient to bring our people out of difficult livelihoods.”

The video showed Kim make an appearance as a clock struck midnight.

Dressed in a grey suit and tie, he waved to the crowd and accepted flowers from children while surrounded by military officials in Pyongyang’s recently renovated Kim Il Sung Square.

Kim spoke for nearly half an hour, often visibly sweating despite the cool morning air, shedding tears when thanking the troops, and smiling and laughing as he watched the missiles.







The parade was highly choreographed, with thousands of troops marching in formation, displays of new conventional military equipment including tanks, and fighter jets launching flares and fireworks.

Experts said that the new, larger ICBM is likely designed to carry multiple independent reentry vehicles (MIRVs), allowing it to attack more targets and making interception more difficult.

The new ICBM is likely intended to dispel doubts about North Korea’s ability to strike the continental United States, and an implicit threat that they are preparing to test the larger missile, said Markus Garlauskas, a former US intelligence officer for North Korea.

He said: “If the Hwasong-15 could carry a ‘super-large’ nuclear warhead to anywhere in the US, then the natural question is what can this larger missile carry?”