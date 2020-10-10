NHL could open 2020-21 season outdoors at Lake Louise?

The remainder of the 2019-20 NHL season that took place in both Toronto and Edmonton was a massive success amid the coronavirus pandemic. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman now is being met with questions about what the 2020-21 season has in store.

According to Mark Zwolinski of The Star, Alberta’s Lake Louise — with its famous mountain backdrop — has been discussed as a possible location for the NHL’s opening day. Playing outdoors on a lake would be possible because the league isn’t planning on beginning the 2020-21 campaign until at least January.

While it would be both beautiful and historic, the NHL likely would have to jump through several hoops to make it happen. Zwolinski states that on top of the ongoing pandemic and Canada’s restrictions, it’s also a popular destination for tourists, which could make it hard for the league to snag hotel space.

The NHL has played outdoors on New Year’s Day since 2008, and with a target date of Jan. 1 for the start of the 2020-21 season, it would be exciting for the season to open with some sort of Winter Classic.

It’s believed that the NHL Players Association has been presented with a few different schedule scenarios: 48 games, 60 games and a full 82-game schedule, Zwolinski adds. An 82-game slate would be pretty difficult to accomplish if the league wants a regular Stanley Cup Final in June. If games go beyond that point, the 2021-22 season still could be altered.

Playing fewer games will allow the league to handle potential coronavirus outbreaks and other various challenges next season. Another element to the scenario is if fans will be allowed to attend games. With over $1 billion lost in revenue last season, it’s believed that fans will at least be allowed back in some sort of capacity.

The NHL is going to have to be even more creative this coming campaign with all teams scheduled to be in action after not all participated in the bubble environment last season.