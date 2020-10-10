NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport suspended for two weeks

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has been suspended two weeks for posting an ad on social media for a men’s grooming product without permission from the network.

Rapoport, a former Boston Herald reporter who has been an NFL Network “insider” since 2012, posted on Twitter Friday night that he would be off the air for two weeks.

pic.twitter.com/jdN1GceONW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2020

“Recently I posted something in my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines,” wrote Rapoport. “As a result, I will be off air until Oct. 22. I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake.”

The ad, as first reported by the New York Post, was for a product called the Manscaped Lawnmower electric trimmer. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a pitchman for the product.

An NFL Network spokesperson declined comment.