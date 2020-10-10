New Mom Katy Perry Returns To American Idol In A Cow Outfit

The video included a light-hearted moment of an exhausted Katy breast-pumping, and she threw a few puns in the caption, too: “GET PUMPED TO VOTE!!!” She also added, “Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days 🐄 but whoever said pumping isn’t a sport…I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight 🙃 🤪.”



Katy Perry / Via instagram.com

Oh, and speaking of voting, if you haven’t registered to vote, you can do so here.