New Mom Katy Perry Returns To American Idol In A Cow Outfit

“MUTHA MILKS” is back to work.
Since giving birth to her baby girl, Katy Perry has been keeping it real when it comes to postpartum life.
Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter back in August with a cute photo and reveal of her name: Daisy Dove Bloom.
In a new Instagram photo, Katy got decked out in cow print to return to work as a judge on American Idol. The bold ensemble was custom-made by designer Christian Siriano — and complete with a matching hat, fingerless gloves, and heels.
With the captivating outfit, came an even more captivating caption filled with lots of cow puns: “MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it’s 🍼 udderly 🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄.”
Very fittingly, she also touched on the realities of multi-tasking as a working mom with having to take pumping breaks on the job, adding, “Not pictured: my pumping breaks 🙃.”
It’s not the first time Katy has been open about her experience with breastfeeding. During this year’s virtual VMAs, Katy Perry showed off her postpartum look in a refreshingly candid photo — featuring a nursing bra.
In another recent Instagram post, Katy encouraged fans to register to vote by “exercising that vote” in a funny fitness-themed video she starred in with Jane Fonda and other celebs: Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong, Ashley Benson and Shaquille O’Neal.
The video included a light-hearted moment of an exhausted Katy breast-pumping, and she threw a few puns in the caption, too: “GET PUMPED TO VOTE!!!” She also added, “Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days 🐄 but whoever said pumping isn’t a sport…I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight 🙃 🤪.”
Well, I definitely appreciate Katy’s sense of humor and all her candidness about mom life!
