Meghan Markle Says She Was “Most Trolled Person” in the World in 2019

This wasn’t the first time Meghan had publicly discussed the struggles she’s experienced. In the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the duchess was asked about the pressure she’d been under.

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” she said at the time. “And then when you have a newborn, you know…and especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed its…Yeah, I guess, and also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

The interview had then asked if it would be fair to say that she’s “not really OK” and that “it’s really been a struggle?” Meghan then replied, “Yes.”

Meghan reflected on this time during the podcast when the host asked how she’s feeling today.

“Isn’t that funny? It was about a year ago this time that someone asked me that,” she said. “We were on a tour in South Africa, and on the last day of the tour, man, I was tired. I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted.”

Harry then noted Meghan was still breastfeeding at the time. “Oh yeah, well, so a lot of people don’t, you know, know that’s like running a marathon. So, between every official engagement, I was running back to make sure our son was fed. It was a lot,” she said. “But at the very end, the journalist asked me, ‘Well, are you OK?,’ and I didn’t realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world. Because I said, ‘Well, thanks, people never really ask me if I am OK.'”