Meghan Markle Most Trolled Person In The World

“We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt.”
During the episode, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about being in the public eye and the toll it took on her own mental health.
“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she said. “Now eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby,” she continued.
“But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. That’s so big, you can’t even think of what that feels like. Because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”
“So, I think from my standpoint, part of the work that we do is our own personal experiences and being able to talk to people,” the 39-year-old explained. “And understand that even though our experiences [are] unique to us, and obviously can seem very different to what people experience on the day to day, it’s still a very human experience and that’s universal.”
“We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt. We all know what it feels like to be isolated or the other…We are all figuring it out.”
During the conversation, Meghan also addressed her 2019 interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, where she talked about feeling vulnerable and revealed, at the time, “not many people have asked if I’m OK.”
“I didn’t realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world,” she admitted. “Because I said, ‘Well thanks, people haven’t really asked me if I’m OK.’ I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here I am. I’m a mom with a four-month-old baby and we are tired.”
“But I think it speaks to the fact that the reason that it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK,” she said. “So today I would say, I am doing really well. Thank you for asking.”
I’m beyond happy that Meghan is doing so well!!!
