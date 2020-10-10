Massachusetts casinos cleared to offer roulette games

BOSTON (AP) — Two Massachusetts casinos have been cleared by state gambling regulators to start offering roulette games again.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously voted to allow Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM Springfield to offer roulette with modifications, including a limit of three players per table divided by plexiglass shields.

The state’s three casinos were closed for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic, but were allowed to reopen in July at limited capacity.

Slots, blackjack and smaller poker games are now allowed, but capacity remains limited.

The state’s third casino, Plainridge Park in Plainville, offers only electronic games.

Casinos in nearby states have already started offering roulette safely, the commission noted.

A spokesperson for Encore welcomed the decision.

“To ensure the safety of our guests and employees, we will continue to implement extensive health and disinfection procedures at roulette tables that are similar to protocols in place at our other table games,” he said.