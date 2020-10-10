Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold for PS4 and PS5

Isaac Novak
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn’t a full-fledged game, but you’ll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.

