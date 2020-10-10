Mariah Carey Teases Christmas Collab With Ariana Grande And Jennifer Hudson

Is Mariah Carey about to save Christmas 2020??
Mariah Carey has been the queen of Christmas music for quite some time now.
So, when Mariah dropped a cryptic photo on Twitter yesterday — hinting at SOME sort of Christmas announcement — people immediately went wild.
Adding a Christmas tree emoji as the only caption, Mariah tweeted a photo featuring three director chairs with the initials “AG,” “MC,” and “JH.”
With MC likely referring to Mariah herself, fans jumped in with guesses about who the other initials could stand for…
…And two particular artists stood out as a popular response.
As expected, there has been plenty of excitement about the idea of what would be a truly unforgettable collab.
Clearly this would be something iconic to look forward to in 2020.
…Because we really do need something.
Of course, there were some hilarious jokes thrown in as predictions, too.
Whoever the mystery names are, the anticipation is killing us.
So, Mariah Carey, if you’re reading this, please let us know soon.
Who do you think Mariah might be collaborating with? Who would you like to see? Let me know in the comments below!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!