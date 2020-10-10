Mariah Carey Teases Christmas Collab With Ariana Grande And Jennifer Hudson

Is Mariah Carey about to save Christmas 2020??

Mariah Carey has been the queen of Christmas music for quite some time now.


So, when Mariah dropped a cryptic photo on Twitter yesterday — hinting at SOME sort of Christmas announcement — people immediately went wild.


Adding a Christmas tree emoji as the only caption, Mariah tweeted a photo featuring three director chairs with the initials “AG,” “MC,” and “JH.”

With MC likely referring to Mariah herself, fans jumped in with guesses about who the other initials could stand for…

…And two particular artists stood out as a popular response.

As expected, there has been plenty of excitement about the idea of what would be a truly unforgettable collab.

Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey AND Jennifer Hudson on the same track is simply unfair lmaooooo no ones topping this

Clearly this would be something iconic to look forward to in 2020.

@MariahCarey Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson coming to save 2020 with a Christmas song like:

…Because we really do need something.

mariah carey, jennifer hudson, &amp; ariana grande collabing to save 2020 this christmas

Of course, there were some hilarious jokes thrown in as predictions, too.

Whoever the mystery names are, the anticipation is killing us.

So, Mariah Carey, if you’re reading this, please let us know soon.

Who do you think Mariah might be collaborating with? Who would you like to see? Let me know in the comments below!

