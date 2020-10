The Missouri Tigers made a goal-line stand for the ages to pull off a huge upset of LSU in Baton Rouge.

Down four with 37 seconds left, LSU had the ball inside the Missouri 1, needing only to punch it in to effectively clinch a win. LSU couldn’t do it, as running back Tyrion Davis-Price was stuffed on first and second down. Missouri’s defense held firm on third and fourth down as well, breaking up two consecutive Myles Brennan pass attempts.