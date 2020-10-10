Lightning network vulnerability discovered, upgrade immediately By Cointelegraph

Lightning network vulnerability discovered, upgrade immediately
Lightning network node operators running LND versions prior to the Oct. 1 version 0.11 upgrade have been urged to upgrade immediately after a vulnerability was discovered affecting LND versions 0.10 and below.
The vulnerability was made public in an Oct. 9 announcement from Lightning engineer Conner Fromknecht, head of cryptographic engineering at Lightning Labs. Fromknecht said:
