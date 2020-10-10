Legal firms sling mud in $8.3M Tezos settlement fees battle By Cointelegraph

Legal firms sling mud in $8.3M Tezos settlement fees battle
Negotiations between six legal firms over $8.3 million in attorney’s fees awarded from Tezos’ $25 million class-action settlement has descended into “unseemly mudslinging,” according to lawyers representing Block & Leviton LLP (B,amp;L) and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.
The $25 cash million settlement agreement with Tezos (XTZ) was approved in September, ending class-action claims that the firm distributed unregistered securities through its 2017 initial coin offering (ICO).
