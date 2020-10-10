Lebron, Lakers not dwelling on Danny Green’s missed three

The Miami Heat were able to stave off elimination on Friday night with a 111-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

At a critical point in the game, Danny Green could’ve won the game for Los Angeles, but missed on a three-point attempt. LeBron James, who elected to pass the ball to Green for the potential game-winning jumper, doesn’t regret his decision to dish the ball instead of shooting it himself.

“I mean if you just look at the play, I was able to draw two defenders below the free-throw line and find one of our shooters at the top of the key for a wide-open three to win a championship,” James said of Green’s attempt, which would’ve given the Lakers a late two-point lead over the Heat in regulation. “I trusted him, we trusted him, and it just didn’t go.”