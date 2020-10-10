Lakers Fans Express Their Disappointment After The Lakers Lost Game 5 Of The NBA Finals To The Miami Heat

TSR Sports: Miami Heat fans get to live another game as the Heat forced a Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

While the Heat’s Jimmy Butler was being praised for his fourth quarter performance and keeping hope alive for his team, Lakers fans were having a full-on meltdown in the last few seconds of the close game when Lakers’ Danny Green missed a wide open three-point shot that would have put the team in the lead in those crucial last seconds.

The Lakers failed to secure the championship Friday night while they sported their Mamba jerseys and fans took to social media to express their frustrations, largely taking aim at Green’s missed three and Markieff Morris tossing the ball out of bounds when LeBron James was open.

SWIPE to see what Lakers fans were going through Friday night and let us know who y’all are rooting for in Game 6!

