Lakers’ Anthony Davis: ‘I’ll be fine’ for Game 6

Lakers big man Anthony Davis says he’ll play Game 6 in the Finals despite a nagging heel injury, according to Mark Medina of USA Today.

Davis limped off the court late in first quarter of the Heat’s 111-108 win on Friday, and some feared he might have a serious injury. It turned to be an aggravation of a right heel contusion that he first suffered during the conference finals against Denver.

He played 42 minutes and racked up 28 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks but was clearly hobbling as the game wore on.

“I’ll be fine Sunday,” Davis said.

Coach Frank Vogel isn’t ready to fully commit to Davis playing as the Lakers try to close out the Heat for the second time.

“He’s just battling through the heel,” Vogel said on his postgame press conference. “He was struggling to move a little bit but toughed it out. We’ll see how he feels (Saturday).”

Until the late going, Davis said the pain subsided, and he was able to play effectively.

“It just wore off and got back to normal,” Davis said. “I kept moving around and tried not to sit down and get the adrenaline going. I was able to keep going and keep playing.”

The Heat have played most of the series without point guard Goran Dragic, who tore his left plantar fascia in Game 1.