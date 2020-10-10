Kylie And Kendall Jenner Got In An Intense Physical Fight

Why do they fight so much???
During a pregame where all the Kardashians were getting ready to go out, Kendall and Kylie got into an argument because Kylie wore a brown dress Kourtney lent her.
And who was expecting/wanting to wear that dress? Kendall, who claims Kourtney offered it to her first.
“Whatever, you’re not gonna ruin my fucking night,” Kylie replied.
To which Kendall replied: “You ruined my fucking night. I can do whatever the fuck I want!”
So basically, tensions were high between the sisters that night.
OK — cut to the post-going-out scene, where Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, and Kris were in an SUV, waiting to go home.
Kourtney is on the phone with Kendall, who’s heard screaming, “Corey, I’m not getting in a fucking random SUV by myself.”
Turns out, Kylie was refusing to drive Kendall home. “No one promised to take you home. Why would I promise to drive you over the hill?” Kylie can be heard saying.
The phone call sounded like chaotic, high-pitched screaming, and the situation seemed to be escalating, so Kim told security to go retrieve Kendall.
Kendall came back and told everyone in the car what happened. “I will never speak to Kylie ever again. I’m dead-sober,” Kendall said.
“She smacked me, not hard. So, I came back at her and smacked her in the face.”
“And then she took her heel and put it into my neck.”
“So, I started kicking her back. We got in a full fight,” Kendall continued.
“The fact that my sister, my blood, was reacting that way is so upsetting.”
Don’t worry, though. This week, Kylie made a joke about the situation, so looks like things are OK now:
Still…yikes! To watch the full episode, you can stream it on Peacock.
