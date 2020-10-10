Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Shares 19-Pound Weight Loss After Giving Birth

Eniko Hart is loving the skin she’s in.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 10 to share her weight loss journey. The post—which features the model in a black top, bike shorts, and fluffy Ugg slippers—came 11 days after Eniko welcomed her second child with husband Kevin Hart.

“Day 11 post baby,” she wrote. “I gained 37lbs this time w/ baby girl..down 19lbs.. & feelin’ DAMN GOOD abt it.”

Eniko added that she’s “slowly but surely getting back” to her “old self.” She also let her followers know “baby girl is happy & healthy.”

“Not everyone’s journey is the same but I’ve learned over the years if you treat your body good, it’ll do the same in return,” she continued. “Like my trainer @rebeccabroxfit said ‘be inspired to INSPIRE.'”

Eniko and Kevin, who also share son Kenzo Kash, 3, named their new daughter Kaori. Kevin is also a father to Heaven Hart, 15, and Hendrix Hart, 12.