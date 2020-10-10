Katharine McPhee Receives Boozy Gift Amid Pregnancy Rumors

WENN

The ‘Smash’ alum shows off on Instagram a boozy gift she recently received but she lets her online followers know that she won’t be drinking it anytime soon.

–

Singer/actress Katharine McPhee has indicated reports of her pregnancy are true after receiving an alcohol gift she won’t be drinking “anytime soon.”

The former “Smash” star hit headlines this week after she was photographed sporting what appeared to be a bulging baby belly on Tuesday (06Oct20), as she and husband David Foster stepped out for lunch in Montecito, California.

The couple has yet to directly confirm the news, but in an Instagram Story post on Friday, McPhee hinted at her expectant condition as she showed off a boozy gift box from marketing executives at Aperol Spritz.

“I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know… it’s one of my favourite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” she explained in the video post.

“Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink, but, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

Capri, Italy holds a very special place in McPhee’s heart as it’s where she and Foster chose to honeymoon following their 2019 summer wedding in London.

The baby will be McPhee’s first, while music producer Foster has had plenty of parenting experience – he’s already dad to five adult daughters, who range in age from 50 to 34.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have reportedly been trying to have a baby since their wedding last year. Two of David’s daughters Erin and Sara Foster made it clear last year that they fully supported the couple to have a child.