Katharine McPhee Just Seemingly Confirmed Her Pregnancy

After much speculation, American Idol alum Katharine McPhee seemingly confirmed she’s expecting her first child with husband David Foster. You just may have missed it on her Instagram story!

On Friday, Oct. 10, the Broadway star took to Instagram to share a gift she got from the spirits company Aperol Spritz. After gushing over the gift, which included a instructions on how to make the Italian cocktail, Katharine suggested that these ingredients would remain on her bar cart for quite some time.

“I won’t be drinking this for a while,” Katharine said subtly in the video. “Wink, wink. But I’m so excited.”

Last week, Katharine and David drew speculation they are expecting after the husband and wife were spotted shopping for baby clothes. A source told E! News “Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David,” and that while the couple “weren’t necessarily trying for a baby,” they were open to it.

Katharine and David exchanged vows in June of 2019, but had a long history as friends and collaborators before they tied the knot.