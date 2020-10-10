Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant With Her First Child

OMG, Katharine McPhee is pregnant!
On Thursday, People reported that the 36-year-old performer and her husband, David Foster, were expecting their first child together.
Though Kat was seen sporting a baby bump on a recent stroll with David, she waited until yesterday to seemingly confirm the news.
In an Instagram Story shared Friday, the Waitress star showed off a gift she received from Aperol Spritz.
While opening the package, she said, “I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, *wink, wink*, but I’m very excited.”
I know what that meeeeeeans.
David and Kat met in 2006, but didn’t start dating until 2017. A year later, they were engaged!
Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!
