Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant With Her First Child

OMG, Katharine McPhee is pregnant!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On Thursday, People reported that the 36-year-old performer and her husband, David Foster, were expecting their first child together.


Ian Tuttle / Getty Images

This will be Katharine’s first child, but David — who’s a music producer, writer, and composer — has five daughters from previous marriages.

Though Kat was seen sporting a baby bump on a recent stroll with David, she waited until yesterday to seemingly confirm the news.

In an Instagram Story shared Friday, the Waitress star showed off a gift she received from Aperol Spritz.

While opening the package, she said, “I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, *wink, wink*, but I’m very excited.”

I know what that meeeeeeans.

David and Kat met in 2006, but didn’t start dating until 2017. A year later, they were engaged!

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

