Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi makers find it difficult to shoot the climax due to COVID-19

Right after Kangana Ranaut dropped the first look of Thalaivi, dressed up as late Jayalalitha, it got the crowds raging and asking for more. The film is almost done with its shoot, with only fifteen days of its final schedule left. And now that the cast and crew is back on set, the makers are expected to finish principle photography by the end of this month.

According to reports in a leading daily, the makers of the film are reconsidering the climax. As per the original screenplay, the scene was to be shot with a crowd of 350 people but as the new rules and regulations suggest, the gathering may not be possible. Talking about the same, a source told the daily, “The makers wished to film the sequence on a large scale with about 350 people. Since the guidelines suggested that only 33 percent of the original crew strength can be present on a set, the director had held off the filming of this sequence until it was safe to shoot with a crowd. But now, with the biopic almost complete, the team is currently trying to figure out a way to shoot the climax.”

The makers still keep hope and pray the situation gets slightly better in the coming month or else they will have to resort to a different setting for the climax.