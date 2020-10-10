Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty among players listed as questionable

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), safety Devin McCourty (not injury related), guard Shaq Mason (calf), tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), and defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for Monday’s Patriots-Broncos game.

McCourty didn’t participate in practice Saturday, and Edelman, Mason, Wynn, and Butler were all limited participants.

Edelman has been listed as questionable throughout the season but has yet to miss a game.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (COVID-19) did not practice Saturday, however neither player is listed on the report. It’s unknown at this point whether either or both will play Monday.

Offensive linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), running back LeVante Bellamy (knee), tight end Noah Fant (ankle), and wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) are all out for the Broncos.