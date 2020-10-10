Joaquin Buckley’s brutal knockout at UFC Fight Island 5 gets MMA Twitter buzzing

The UFC billed it “THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY.” Even if that’s a slight exaggeration, Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley did put himself in the pantheon of lights-out artists.
Buckley hit a spinning back kick to flatten Impa Kasanganay in the second round of a preliminary bout on the Fight Island 5 card Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
The middleweight from St. Louis raised his lifetime record to 11-3.
His electrifying combination power and precision lit up MMA Twitter:
I mean I’ve seen some shit in mma, but that may be the craziest knockout ever!!!! Dude got some bonus money coming his way!!!!
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2020
I fought Buckley as an amateur.. not proud to admit it, but he knocked me out cold too. Dude has insane power! 😩😂
— Brandon Karcher (@Brandon_Karcher) October 10, 2020
Been watching MMA for almost 20 years now. That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen 🥳
— Agreenz (@kelvahkarain) October 10, 2020
Yeah man! One of the craziest finishes I’ve ever seen! It was like something out of a video game!
— Tony Gravely (@tonygravely135) October 11, 2020