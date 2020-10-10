Jenny Dell wished a happy 2nd birthday to her ‘miracle’ daughter Maddie

Jenny Dell wished her “miracle” daughter, Maddie, a happy second birthday Saturday.

Madison Dell Middlebrooks was born Oct. 10, 2018, at 10:10 a.m. after Dell tried to get pregnant for two and a half years and experienced “524 shots, over 1,000 pills, multiple procedures, and countless tears” in the process.

Dell, who previously worked as a reporter for NESN and currently works for CBS Sports, is married to former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks. The journey leading up to Maddie’s birth was a stressful one for the couple, but the difficult situation made the moment even sweeter.

Now the couple has two kids, and Maddie is growing up quickly. It’s clear she has two very proud parents.

“I love your giant personality resting in that tiny little body,” Dell wrote. “Your laughter & silliness can brighten any day. You’re strong-willed & determined. All of those who know you, love you. You’re my miracle— the child we hoped, wished and prayed for. Happy 2nd Birthday!

