James Charles Revealed How Much Work He’s Had Done

“I’m very open about it.”
During the interview, the two talked about YouTube, beauty, and Naomi asked him what work he’s had done.
“I have lip filler, I have botox,” James said. “I’m very open about it.”
“I don’t have too much of it, but my dad has literally the worst forehead wrinkles you could imagine on anybody, ever.”
“So, for me, my Botox was very much just preventative because my dad and I have a very, very similar face.”
“You’re too young!” Naomi said.
“It’s preventative,” James continued. “There’s not a lot in there, I promise. I can definitely still move everything around, so we’re good. And then just a little bit of filler in the lips because they were needed.”
Though 21 may be young to get injections like Botox and filler, at least James, as a celebrity, is being open about it.
Thanks for being so candid, James! <3
