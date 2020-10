Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate have some beef. It resulted in the two players getting in to a heated brawl following the Rams’ Week 4 win over the Giants, which led to the sidelines clearing and punches being thrown.

It’s not clear who started the fight, but the NFL has since fined Ramsey $15,625 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of the incident, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Tate was not fined.