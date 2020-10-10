Jackson Browne Holding Livestream Concert for Native American Scholarship Fund

Facebook

The 72-year-old legendary singer/songwriter is leading a string of musicians for a virtual Dream Concert to raise money for the Native American Scholarship Fund.

Jackson Browne is supporting the Native American Scholarship Fund as he leads the line-up for his annual Dream Concert on Saturday (10Oct20).

The legendary singer-songwriter is joined by stars including Michael Franti, Bruce Cockburn, Calexico, Shawn Colvin, and more for the concert, which begins at 9 pm ET.

Browne originated the gathering over 30 years ago, when he held an outdoor music festival on the Verde Valley School campus. It then became an annual affair, which raised tuition assistance for the Native American students.

Past performers include Neil Young, John Trudell, Bonnie Raitt, Indigo Girls, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Ben Harper, and many more.

“The nation, indeed the world, needs a school that will bring together children from many nations, many cultures, all races and religions, not simply to study and tolerate on another, but to learn from and celebrate their differences,” commented Hamilton Warren, Verde Valley School Founder.

Jackson Browne also said, “Verde Valley School was founded to be a peace academy – a school in which you study with international students and you promote an understanding of the ways in which the world can be harnessed for good and that we can all work towards peace. I still think that that’s one of the most important ways of changing the world, and that is by educating ourselves and each other – those children as the path to the future. It’s really all we’ve got: our kids.”

This year’s livestream will also feature appearances by Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Edward Sharpe, Dene-Canadian rocker Leela Gilday, and more to be announced.

Tune in to the first-ever virtual instalment of the Dream Concert here: fans.live.