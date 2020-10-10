Is Cam Newton playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Broncos-Patriots

Cam Newton has been away from the Patriots since testing positive for COVID-19 late last week, but with New England’s game against the Broncos moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET, he has a chance to play despite missing practice all week. His presence would have a big impact on Week 5 fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions, but anyone holding out for Newton better be ready to hit the waiver wire and grab an emergency fill-in quarterback.

We’ll be here providing updates below about Newton right up until the active/inactive report is released at around 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday. For more fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

Is Cam Newton playing Monday night?

Newton has been away from Patriots facilities since testing positive for COVID-19 late last week, but he’s been preparing for this Monday’s game against Denver by attending meetings via Zoom. As long as he continues to test negative for COVID between now and Monday, it’s possible for him to play against the Broncos.

It’s unclear if the Patriots would actually let him play after a week of inactivity, but after watching Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham struggle last Monday in a loss to the Chiefs, Newton might very well be the best option. If he’s active, fantasy owners will want him in their lineups against a Broncos defense allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to QBs. However, because we likely won’t know his status until right before game time, you’re taking a big risk by waiting for him.

Jarrett Stidham would certainly be available as a late pivot, as would whoever starts for the Broncos (probably Drew Lock), but neither are appealing options. Justin Herbert and Ryan Tannehill are owned in just under 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, so they might be available, as well, and both have favorable matchups on paper. You can get by with waiting for Newton if one of those players is available in your league, and it wouldn’t hurt to add one in advance just to be safe.

Newton’s presence would help everyone on the Patriots offense, though it wouldn’t really alter any other start ’em, sit ’em decisions. Julian Edelman is a borderline WR3 either way, and Damien Harris makes for a solid RB2/flex. James White is always in play as a flex in PPR leagues, too. The biggest impact Newton’s presence would have is on the Broncos D/ST, which would go from a legit sleeper to a stayaway, as New England would undoubtedly go with a run-heavy attack that would limit defensive fantasy points.