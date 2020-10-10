Is Angelina Jolie the White Queen in Peter Pan and Alice Crossover Film?

The ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ star leads the cast of the fantasy film that depicts two beloved characters from ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ as siblings.

The first trailer for fantasy movie “Come Away” is here for viewing pleasure. Led by Angelina Jolie in the cast, the movie depicts two beloved characters from “Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland” as siblings with Jolie and David Oyelowo as their parents, Rose and Jack Littleton.

Their idyllic life is threatened to end when a financial crisis hits the family and Eleanor Morrow (Anna Chancellor), who seems to be the movie’s iteration of Red Queen, tries to separate Alice from her family. Determined to keep their family together, Peter and Alice embark on an adventure that will be the beginning of their own stories in “Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland”.

The trailer includes a reference to the popular character Tinkerbell as Rose introduces the fictional fairy to her son. While Jolie is mostly seen playing her mother role to Alice and Peter, she’s later seen transforming into what looks like the White Queen from the “Alice in Wonderland” tale.

“In this imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature – Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland – eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece Yates) let their imaginations run wild one blissful summer in the English countryside. Encouraged by their parents Jack and Rose, the kids’ make-believe tea parties, sword fights and pirate ship adventures come to an abrupt end when tragedy strikes. Peter, eager to prove himself a hero to his grief-stricken and financially-struggling parents, journeys with Alice to London, where they try to sell a treasured heirloom to the sinister pawnshop owner known as C.J. (David Gyasi). Returning home, Alice seeks temporary refuge in a wondrous rabbit hole while Peter permanently escapes reality by entering a magical realm as leader of the ‘Lost Boys’.”

From “Brave” director Brenda Chapman, “Come Away” also stars Clarke Peters as Hatter, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as adult Alice, Michael Caine as Charlie, David Gyasi as Captain James and James Pavey as well as Rob Pavey as Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

The adventure drama movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24 and is set to be released in theaters and through On Demand platforms on November 13.