Is A.J. Brown playing Tuesday night? Fantasy injury update for Bills-Titans

A.J. Brown has been out since injuring his knee late in Week 1, but all signs point to him being back for Tennessee’s Week 5 game against the Bills — assuming that game actually does take place on Tuesday night. Fantasy football owners are facing an unusual start ’em, sit ’em dilemma, as Brown is a must-start if active but also a big risk to have in your lineup once the Sunday afternoon games kick off.

We'll be here providing updates below about Brown right up until the active/inactive report is released around 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Is A.J. Brown playing Tuesday night?

It was reported late last week that Brown (knee) would play in Week 5 against the Bills, and given that Tennessee has two extra days to prepare for the matchup, it’s even more likely that will be the case. Brown got in a limited practice on Friday, and despite being listed as “questionable,” he’s fully expected to play on Tuesday night against the Bills.

It will be Brown’s first game action since Week 1, and he returns in a good spot. Buffalo’s top corner, Tre’Davious White (back) will likely be out, and Tennessee’s Nos. 2 and 3 receivers, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, will be sidelined after testing positive for COVID. Brown should see a steady diet of targets against a defense that’s allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to WRs.

Of course, the problem with waiting for Brown is that Tuesday’s game is seemingly one more positive COVID test away from being postponed beyond Week 5. If that happens, there are no more late pivots. It seems likely we’ll know by Monday night whether this game will be played or not, but we can’t say that for sure. Brown is one of the few players from this game worth holding out for, but between his injury and the uncertainty around the game in general, it’s not crazy to play it safe and keep him on your bench for one more week.

If the game is played but Brown is a surprise scratch, Kalif Raymond, Cole Beasley, and Gabriel Davis are really about the only worthwhile last-minute pivots.