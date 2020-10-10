iPhone 12 pricing and release dates leak ahead of October 13 event

A new report courtesy of leaker Kang corroborates earlier reports that we’ll see four new iPhones at Apple’s upcoming event, including an iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The leaker says that all four devices will feature 5G support, including mmWave in the United States. The OLED Super Retina XDR display previously only available in the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro max will also be available across the entire lineup.

Kang goes on to say that all iPhone 12 models will utilize ceramic in their glass displays to make them more drop resistance. Every iPhone will also be capable of filming in Dolby Vision HDR.

Kang’s other information includes that Apple will announce new “MagSafe” chargers at the event that will work with new wireless-charger compatible iPhone cases. MagSafe branding was last seen in Apple’s MacBook chargers several years ago. Kang also says that all of Apple’s iPhone 12 models won’t include chargers or headphones in the box, backing up earlier rumours regarding this shift.

It also looks like we’ll see a new $99 (roughly $130 CAD) HomePod that measures in at 3.3-inches tall, and that is powered by the same S5 processor included in the Apple Watch Series 5. The new HomePod mini will reportedly ship on November 16th or 17th.

Below is a breakdown of all of Kang’s iPhone 12 series predictions surrounding Apple’s October 13th keynote:

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini will feature a 5.4-inch display and a starting price of $699 USD (about $918 CAD). The phone will reportedly be available in black, white, red, blue, and green, with storage options being 64GB and 256GB. Like last year’s iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini will feature a wide-angle and ultrawide camera. Pre-orders reportedly start on November 6th or 7th with a November 12th or 14th release date.

iPhone 12

Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will reportedly start at $799 USD (roughly $1,049 CAD). Regarding colours, the phone will be available in black, white, red, blue and green, with storage once again being between 64GB and 256GB. The smartphone reportedly features the same dual wide-angle and ultrawide cameras as the iPhone 12 mini. Pre-orders are tipped to launch on October 16th or 17th, with the release date set for October 23rd and 24th.

iPhone 12 Pro

Kang says that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 USD (about $1,312 CAD), and that it will come in gold, silver, graphite and blue. Storage will range from 128GB to 512GB. The higher-end iPhone will also reportedly feature a wide-angle, ultrawide and a telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. The device also reportedly features the same LiDAR sensor as Apple’s iPad Pro. Pre-orders will reportedly start on October 16th or 17th, with an October 23rd or 24th release date.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Finally, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Max is reportedly shipping in gold, silver, graphite and blue, with storage options ranging between 128GB and 512GB. The smartphone reportedly features the same four cameras as the iPhone 12 Pro, with the only difference being that its telephoto lens will be capable of 5x optical zoom. Pre-orders start on November 13th or 14th, with the release date being November 20th or 21st.

Source: Weibo (Kang) Via: The Verge