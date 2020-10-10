How will the US presidential election affect the price of Bitcoin? By Cointelegraph

How will the US presidential election affect the price of Bitcoin?
As the 2020 U.S. presidential election draws near, two crypto traders on Twitter shared their predictions for how ‘s price could react to the event.
“If we have a clear winner and an easy transition of power, I do not see much of an impact on the price per coin,” trader “BigCheds” told Cointelegraph. “On the other hand, if we have a close and/or contested election, we should see a bounce in risk-off assets like gold and Bitcoin.”
