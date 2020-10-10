How to prepare for emergencies on iPhone with harbor app

2020 has been a seriously rough year and whether you’re thinking about or have been affected by natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires, the pandemic, or something similar recently, emergency preparedness is on the minds of people around the world. Enter the harbor app, a free robust resource to guide you through how to prepare for emergencies on iPhone including custom risk assessments and plans based on where you live, easy to use checklists, and more.

harbor for iPhone comes from a former executive of the popular Headspace mediation service/app. The goal is to simplify emergency preparedness which can feel like a complicated topic and make it accessible to everyone. As climate change is seeing natural disasters worsen, harbor was built with guidance from FEMA, The Red Cross and includes resources from NOAA, USGS, and the USDA.

Here is harbor’s take on planning for emergencies:

harbor believes that being prepared doesn’t need to be extreme, nor is it just a pre-packed go bag. Instead, readiness is integral to daily life – as easy to build into our habits as a workout class or meditation routine. The harbor app, built by former Headspace and GoodRX alums, helps families learn and complete simple readiness tasks, layering on more advanced activities as steps are completed. When an emergency strikes, harbor is a personal guide, giving families tailored, on-demand information about what to do and where to turn when it matters most.

Prepare for emergencies with iPhone

Here’s how the harbor app works to give you and your family a custom emergency readiness plan:

Risk assessments based on your zip code and family details, backed by data.

Custom planning tools that tailor recommendations to your household, region and specific needs.

Encrypted storage for vital documents with access offline, ensuring you and your family always have access to information in critical moments.

A personalized, offline guide leading you step-by-step through what to do when a disaster strikes.

Multiple family accounts with shared information, so that children, parents, or caregivers are able to stay safe and connected.

Readiness checklists that prepare your house for all kinds of specific scenarios, from earthquakes to wildfires.

Access to an ecommerce shop featuring the best home safety and readiness products. harbor’s exclusive partners offer hundreds of items to help you quickly get your home ready.

harbor is a free app for iPhone and you can also learn more about the service’s resources on its website.

