Here are the 21 best Prime Day deals available right now

While Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale doesn’t officially begin until October 13, plenty of early Prime Day deals have already gone live — some of which don’t even require a Prime membership yet. On Prime Day, all of Amazon’s best deals will only be available to Amazon Prime members which means now is the best time to shop if you’re not a member. There’s no telling whether these deals will live on through Prime Day, so it’s time to shop now if you see any offers you’re interested in.
Of course, there’s a way you can shop on Prime Day without paying for a Prime membership; start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and you’ll be able to buy anything on sale during Prime Day at its ‘Prime Exclusive’ price, as well as score free two-day shipping on your orders and all the rest of the perks that come with being a member of Amazon Prime.
21 best Prime Day deals you can buy today
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It’s one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day! Good luck keeping your kids busy for $1 otherwise.
$0.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It’s also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
$44.99 at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it’s still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring VIdeo Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $60 discount right now.
$99.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
$24.99 at Amazon
There’s already a way you can save on the all-new Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker! Add two of these devices to your cart and enter promo code DOT2PACK during checkout to save $20 on the purchase. The deal is valid on the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition models as well.
$79.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 43-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Insignia at a $100 discount via Amazon! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It’s even Alexa voice-enabled. This deal is available only for Prime members.
$199.99 at Amazon
This indoor cycling bike utilizes a magnetic belt drive and a heavy-duty flywheel for smooth cycling. It features a 4-way adjustable seat and is currently discounted by more than $130.
$466.97 at Amazon
Apple’s 7.9-inch iPad mini is now $50 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
$349.99 at Amazon
Upgrade your TV’s audio with the Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar sound system at $50 off its regular price. This soundbar features Bluetooth so you can connect other devices wirelessly, along with an optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and 3.5mm aux input.
$199 at Amazon
TCL’s 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon to save $70 instantly.
$379.99 at Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo combines 7 helpful kitchen appliances all into one! Use it as a pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and more. This 6-quart model features 14 smart programs and is currently discounted by $26.
$73.95 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Shop at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today’s sale at Amazon saves you $30 and brings these headphones to one of their best prices yet.
$219 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
$19.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
$1,499.99 at Amazon
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Shop at Amazon
If you want an affordable tablet for a couple of little ones, this is the deal for you with two fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in kid-proof cases at a 25% discount. Each also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+. You can also score 25% off the Kids Editions of the Fire 8 and Fire 10 tablets right now.
$149.98 at Amazon
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.
Shop at Amazon
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it’s at its lowest price in Amazon history and heavily discounted from its original price of $369.
$245 at Amazon
One way to save on the Kindle is by picking up a refurbished model at $40 off the price! This refurbished eReader has been tested and inspected to ensure it’s in proper working condition and it even comes with the same warranty that a new model includes. You’ll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
$49.99 at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year’s worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today’s deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
$99.50 at Amazon
More deals are coming
This is just a small selection of the stellar deals Amazon is about to offer during Prime Day on October 13 and 14. We’re keeping track of all the best Prime Day deals and everything you need to know throughout the two-day sale, though if you’re looking for even more ways to save, make sure to visit Thrifter for the latest deals or follow Thrifter on Twitter and set up mobile notifications so you don’t miss anything.
