Hear Leaked Snippet of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s Collaboration

Cardi herself appears to tease the collaboration after going back and forth with the Barbz, saying on her Twitter account, ‘…..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick.’

It looks like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are really putting their past beef behind them. Rumors have been running rampant saying that the two rap superstars have a new collaboration coming soon, and now a possible snippet of the said joint song has been leaked on the Internet.

Titled “Lavish”, the song is allegedly produced by Mike WiLL Made It. The 7-second snippet simply finds Nicki and Cardi shouting out their signature lines without going into the female emcee’s respective verses. Further adding fuel to the rumors, the song has been listed on Genius before being removed from the music site.





Not stopping there, Cardi appeared to tease the tune when she was feuding with both her own fanbase and Nicki’s, who were infamous for taking a jab at each other. “Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here,” the “WAP” hitmaker wrote on Twitter.

People later speculated that she was talking about “Lavish”. “Is it Lavish?! Because I REALLY NEED A CARDI AND NICKI Collab!” one person said. “Like sis I know you guys are living your best life and y’all just doing your shit and Nicki doing her shit. But imma barb and a bardi…..AND I NEED A BARBARDI COLLAB NEOW throw some MEGAN IN DAT TOO.”

Someone was just as excited, tweeting in all-caps, “NICKI CARDI COLLAB COMINGGGGGGGH LAVISH IS COMINGGGG GIRLS GET READYY.” Meanwhile, another commented, “Y’all She posted this right after arguing with the BARBZ….and the Nicki and cardi Lavish leaks…I’m just saying…Cardi X Nicki may be coming.”

Should the rumors be true, this will be the second time Nicki and Cardi collaborate. The two previously teamed up together with Migos for the trio’s “MotoSports”.