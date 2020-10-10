Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week’s Apple Event

A Chinese Weibo account going by the name “Kang” this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup.



An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past. The following details in English rely on a machine translation of the original post:

‌iPhone 12‌ Mini (5.4-inches)

Price: from $699

Camera: dual lens (f/1.6)

Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green

Preorder date: November 6/7

Launch date: November 13/14

‌iPhone 12‌ (6.1-inches)

Price: from $799

Camera: dual lens (f/1.6)

Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green

Preorder date: October 16/17

Launch date: October 23/24

‌iPhone 12‌ Pro (6.1-inches)

Price: from $999

Camera: triple lens (LiDAR + wide angle with 7P lens, f/1.6, 52mm focal length telephoto, 4x optical zoom)

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

Colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue

Preorder date: October 16/17

Launch date: October 23/24

‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max (6.7-inches)

Price: from $1099

Camera: triple lens (LiDAR + wide angle with 7P lens, f/1.6, 65mm focal length telephoto, 5x optical zoom)

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

Colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue

Preorder date: November 13/14

Launch date: November 20/21

According to the leak, all four ‌iPhone 12‌ models will have OLED Super Retina XDR displays and a new hardened “Ceramic Shield” glass screen, and all are capable of shooting Dolby Vision video, offering higher dynamic range.

In addition, all phones will support 5G, but only the U.S. models of the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup will reportedly support the faster mmWave 5G band.

Other notable details in the leak include a “Smart Data Mode” for ‌iPhone 12‌ models that switches between 4G and 5G depending on bandwidth needs to save power; ‌iPhone 12‌ photography improvements for Deep Fusion and Night Mode; a “47 percent larger sensor” on the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max compared to the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro; and a special “Expansive” super wide angle capability for the Max model.

The leak also includes pricing and launch date details on the rumored HomePod Mini as well as an alleged “MagSafe” iPhone 12 case and two wireless chargers. Curiously, the leak doesn’t mention Apple’s rumored Tile-like “AirTags” accessories or “AirPods Studio” headphones, however.

According to AppleTrack, the leak source “Kang” has a reliable track record, and has accurately predicted several of Apple’s WWDC and September event announcements this year, including the iPhone SE price, the hand-washing feature for Apple Watch, and the price and features of the new iPad Air.