Five overrated NFL players who could be traded by deadline

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and rumors are already swirling about potential players who could be dealt before Nov. 3. While plenty of marquee names will be thrown around in the weeks leading up to the deadline, some of them are already being overrated.

Father Time is undefeated. For many of the NFL’s biggest stars, years of fighting through injuries have taken a toll on their bodies. Unfortunately, for the likes of A.J. Green and Alshon Jeffery, this means their name recognition is greater than their on-field contributions.

Of course, they aren’t alone. From Pro Bowl sensations to former top-40 draft picks, big names are still mentioned as impactful additions available for trade. Here are five overrated players who could be moved by the NFL trade deadline.

A.J. Green, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals