executive editor Dumisane Lubisi dies, aged 44

Dumisane Lubisi joined in 2007 and has worked in different verticals at the newspaper publication.

The executive editor died on Friday night.

He has been described a “stickler for accuracy”.

‘s executive editor, Dumisane Lubisi, has died, the publication announced in a statement on Saturday.

Lubisi, 44, died on Friday night from apparent heart failure.

Editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya said the newsroom had lost a pillar in Lubisi, describing him as “stickler for accuracy”.

“I can’t even begin to describe the devastation we are feeling as the family,” Makhanya added.

Lubisi previously worked at African Eye news agency, This Day and the Sunday Times before joining in June 2007 as an investigative reporter.

During his at , he served as a senior reporter, commissioning editor of the publication’s opinion and analysis section, Voices, as well as the paper’s ombudsman.

“He was a keen road runner and was often seen in the office in particularly garish and bright running shoes. ‘Dumi’ will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues.”

The newspaper said Lubisi had struck fear into the hearts of reporters and managers with his unrelenting enforcement of the Press Code and media ethics and was able to spot news angles from far, serving as a pivotal voice for the paper.

“Above all, he was just a damn fine guy. He laughed, joked, talked nonsense and brought life to our newsroom. His only major flaw was his loyalty to that gold and black team from Phefeni. He even dared to wear that team’s jersey to the office,” Makhanya said.

Lubisi leaves behind his parents and three sons, Thando, Siya and Wandile.

The publication said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.