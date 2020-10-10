ED confirms that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had no idea about his finances

Almost four months after Sushant Singh Rajput, his death case is still being probed by three separate agencies, the Criminal Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. While the CBI, with AIIMS forensic report confirmed that the actor died by suicide, the NCB arrested Rhea and Showik Chakraborty for procurement and use of drugs last month. Rhea is now out on bail and as the Bombay High Court confirmed, is not guilty under section 27A of NDPS.

As for the ED, they are probing the financial siphoning that Sushant’s family had accused Rhea for. In an FIR, his father accused Rhea of taking almost Rs. 15 crores from Sushant’s account. These chargeS were denied any truth when the ED looked into Sushant’s financial records and confirmed that there is no transaction between Rhea and his account.

The officials also confirmed that Sushant’s family had no idea of the actor’s finances and said, “It appears there were some misconceptions on their part. (Rajput’s) family had no idea about his finances or how he conducted his financial activities. For instance, he made payments, including taxes, through his chartered accountant/s and of course the family would not have known about such things.”

Agreeing to the statement, his family lawyer, Vikas Singh said, “Yes, Sushant’s family was not aware about his finances. That is because the family never interfered with his finances or tried to control him. The ED’s investigation is on and the findings will be known once the probe is over. We had shared our concerns with the investigating agencies and asked for a probe into whether some part of his funds went to the accused. His chartered accountant was changed and one of his sisters, Priyanka, was edged out of his life.”

The ED is still investigating the matter as there is a’ amount of money that is still missing. But they have confirmed that no transactions happened with Rhea from his account.